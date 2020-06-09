20 in Siraha discharged upon recovery today

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: As many as twenty patients undergoing treatment at the Mahendra Ganai Women and Children Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Tuesday.

According to the Chief of Siraha District Hospital Dr Nagendra Yadav, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the virus.

“All the newly recovered persons are in good health. None of them showed any symptoms of the infection,” Dr Yadav shared.

“There are around 1,300 persons in quarantine facilities across the district, according to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Saroj Raj Guragai.

So far, Nepal has recorded 4,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country.

