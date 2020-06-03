KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis.
As of today, 80,267 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 120,379 Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) have been carried out, where 4,924 PCR and 4,034 RDT tests were carried out in the last 24 hours.
At present, there are 155,868 people under quarantine in various facilities across the country while 2,013 persons are in isolation.
The government’s mobile application Hamro Swasthya and web portal covid19.mohp.gov.np have registered 378 entries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of self-evaluated entries to 61,174.
Two new persons have been added to the red-zone list in the last 24 hours. Their contact tracing is being carried out by the concerned authorities.
201 new cases of the coronavirus infection including 270 males and 18 females were recorded on Saturday, taking the national tally to 2,300 indicating that the virus is far from contained.
READ MORE: Nepal reports 201 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, national tally hits 2,300
Twelve persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 278 which includes 222 males and 56 females.
In a sad turn of events, one more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection taking the nationwide death toll to 9.
READ MORE: One more Covid-19 fatality reported in Nepal, death toll advances to 9
Speaking on behalf of the ministry, Dr Bikash Devkota informed that people disposing and throwing ofp vegetables fearing that it might cause the spread of the virus has come into ministry’s attention. The ministry defied the misconception stating that the spread of coronavirus infection through vegetables has not been reported yet, urging people to refrain from such activities.
Furthermore, all the imported goods are sanitized before entering the country, added Dr Bikash Devkota.
In summary, the country has witnessed 2300 cases of the coronavirus infection including 2130 males and 170 females while 278 people have been discharged from hospitals. Meanwhile, nine COVID-19 fatalities have been confirmed.
VIDEO: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally hits 2300 with 201 new cases
