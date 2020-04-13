207 test negative for COVID-19 in Tanahun

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) results on blood samples of 207 people in Tanahun district have come out negative. According to the District Health Office, 175 men and 32 women tested negative for the virus.

The test was carried out at various local levels including Bhanu, Byas, Mayade, Suklagandaki, Bhimad, Devghat, Bandipur, Abukhaireni among other rural municipalities in the district, today.

“We distributed 642 testing kits to all the local levels today after receiving it from the federal government yesterday”, said Sankar Babu Adhikari, chief at the district health office.

“The testing of COVID-19 has begun in full swing at all the local levels,” Adhikari said adding that RDT result will be further verified by second leg of swab sample test in Pokhara.

Meanwhile, around 725 people including foreign returnees have been staying at quarantine facilities in assorted locations in the district.

So far, Nepal has reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 13 are active while one has recovered from the infection.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook