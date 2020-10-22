21 new Covid-19 fatalities logged, death-toll surpasses 800

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 21 more deaths from coronavirus-infection in the last 24 hours. This has taken the death-toll from Covid-19 in the country past 800.

The total number of fatalites from the disease stands at 812 after the latest additions.

Since the beginning of Covid-19 pandemic, over 1.1 million people have lost their lives to the disease worldwide, while the total cases across the globe has surpassed 41 million.

Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 148,509 today as 3,637 additional cases surfaced.

