Nepal | June 08, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > 21 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 488

21 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 488

Published: June 08, 2020 5:31 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Share Now:

KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday.

Among those discharged are 20 males who were undergoing treatment at a Khajura-based hospital in Banke districts, in the age group of 13 to 52 years. The patients, who are natives of Narainapur Rural Municipality, were discharged after 15 to 20 days of hospital-stay.

Similarly, a 23-year-old female receiving treatment at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu has tested negative for the contraction after remaining in treatment for five days. Following her negative test results, she has been allowed to return home.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 488 which includes 419 males and 69 females.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Hasan Minhaj slams anti-black racism among South Asians

KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the 'Desis'. The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Min Read More...

In Pictures: Activists protest Rukum's caste based violence

Kathmandu, June 7 Activists representing various organisations protest Rukum west's cast based violence in Maitighar Mandala on Sunday. Photo:Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT Read More...

Highlights: 213 new cases, 102 recoveries reported on Sunday

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagno Read More...

#BlackLivesMatter: Reclusive street artist Banksy brings new artwork

LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I s Read More...

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher releases his autobiographical play

KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who sho Read More...

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes asks Netflix, Amazon to help Covid-hit entertainment sector

KATHMANDU: English director Sam Mendes has asked Netflix and Amazon to come to the front to financially support theatre and live entertainment that ave been facing danger amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for the Financial Times, the Skyfall director wrote: "It would be deeply ironi Read More...

Messi misses training again with thigh injury

MADRID: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday's training session as he has a small thigh strain, the Spanish champions said. Barca returned to full training on Monday for the first time in three months ahead of the Spanish season re-starting on June 11 after being halted since March d Read More...

Delhi reserves hospital beds for residents as virus cases surge

NEW DELHI: The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge. India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 246,628 cases, with 6, Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times