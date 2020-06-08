21 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 488

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday.

Among those discharged are 20 males who were undergoing treatment at a Khajura-based hospital in Banke districts, in the age group of 13 to 52 years. The patients, who are natives of Narainapur Rural Municipality, were discharged after 15 to 20 days of hospital-stay.

Similarly, a 23-year-old female receiving treatment at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu has tested negative for the contraction after remaining in treatment for five days. Following her negative test results, she has been allowed to return home.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 488 which includes 419 males and 69 females.

