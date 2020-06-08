21 patients discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 488

KATHMANDU: Twenty-one persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at various healthcare facilities, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday.
Among those discharged are 20 males who were undergoing treatment at a Khajura-based hospital in Banke districts, in the age group of 13 to 52 years. The patients, who are natives of Narainapur Rural Municipality, were discharged after 15 to 20 days of hospital-stay.
Similarly, a 23-year-old female receiving treatment at the Unified COVID-19 Hospital, Balambu has tested negative for the contraction after remaining in treatment for five days. Following her negative test results, she has been allowed to return home.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 488 which includes 419 males and 69 females.
KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the 'Desis'. The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Min Read More...
Kathmandu, June 7 Activists representing various organisations protest Rukum west's cast based violence in Maitighar Mandala on Sunday. Photo:Balkrishna Thapa Chhetri/THT Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagno Read More...
LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who sho Read More...
KATHMANDU: English director Sam Mendes has asked Netflix and Amazon to come to the front to financially support theatre and live entertainment that ave been facing danger amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an article for the Financial Times, the Skyfall director wrote: "It would be deeply ironi Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday's training session as he has a small thigh strain, the Spanish champions said. Barca returned to full training on Monday for the first time in three months ahead of the Spanish season re-starting on June 11 after being halted since March d Read More...
NEW DELHI: The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge. India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 246,628 cases, with 6, Read More...