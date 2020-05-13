21 quarantined in Nawalpur after arriving from India

Shreeram Sigdel

NAWALPUR: As many as twenty-one persons who arrived from India via Rupandehi district have been kept in quarantine facilities in Nawalpur amid nationwide lockdown.

Rupandehi Police had arranged a truck to transport all India returnees back home to Nawalpur today, amid lockdown.

“Police then escorted the truck ferrying all the returnees sent by Rupandehi Police from Daune to Nawalpur district,” said Chief District Officer (CDO) Pitambar Ghimire.

Among the returnees, 15 persons are from Baudikali Rural Municipality, two from Kawasoti Municipality, one from Devchuli Municipality in the district. Three persons are from Ghiring Rural Municipality in Tanahun district, CDO Ghimire added.

“The risk of transmission has increased after their arrival from Banaras in Uttar Pradesh State of India. All the necessary arrangements have been made to keep them in quarantine in the area. And throat swab samples will be collected and sent for testing tomorrow,” CDO Ghimire said.

“If one of them test positive for the virus, we will then initiate screening based on the contact tracing,” Ghimire shared.

So far, Nepal has reported 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of today.

