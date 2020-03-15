22 Baglung students deprived of SEE

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAGLUNG: Twenty-two students from a school in Baglung district have been deprived of taking the secondary education examination (SEE) scheduled for March 19-30 due to various reasons including failure to reach minimum attendance limit.

The figure of the deprived students includes 12 girls and 10 boys.

“The students have been deprived of taking the SEE due to family problems and failure to reach minimum attendance,” said Kushma Raj Upadhyay, Chief of the Education Development and Coordination Unit, Baglung.

A total of 5,178 students including 2,692 girls and 2,486 boys from 138 educational institutions will be sitting for the SEE this year, he said.

