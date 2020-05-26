22 new cases of infection detected, COVID-19 tally in Rautahat reaches 70

Prabhat Jha

RAUTAHAT: As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus infection, including three children, have been detected in Rautahat district, on Tuesday.

The aforementioned cases were confirmed after the rounded in samples underwent RT-PCR at the Teku-based National Pubic Health Laboratory, according to the District Administration Office.

Amongst the infected 7 are from Gaur Municipality, one from Rajdevi Municipality and 3 are from Devahi Gonahi Municipality while the rest of the 11 infected are from different places of the district.

With these recent additions of the respiratory infection, the COVID-19 tally in Rautahat has now reached 70, making it one of the hotspots in the country.

All the infected patients in the district except three, were directly transported using an ambulance stationed at the border checkpoint to quarantine facilities for swab collection in their respective Municipalities, and as such they have not come in contact with their family members and other individuals curtailing further risk of the transmission, informed Chief District Official, Basudev Ghimire.

Three of the patients earlier diagnosed with contraction have been discharged from the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, following recovery, all of whom are reported to be in sound health, currently abiding home quatrantine protocol.

