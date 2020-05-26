22 new cases of infection detected, COVID-19 tally in Rautahat reaches 70

RAUTAHAT: As many as 22 new cases of coronavirus infection, including three children, have been detected in Rautahat district, on Tuesday.
The aforementioned cases were confirmed after the rounded in samples underwent RT-PCR at the Teku-based National Pubic Health Laboratory, according to the District Administration Office.
Amongst the infected 7 are from Gaur Municipality, one from Rajdevi Municipality and 3 are from Devahi Gonahi Municipality while the rest of the 11 infected are from different places of the district.
With these recent additions of the respiratory infection, the COVID-19 tally in Rautahat has now reached 70, making it one of the hotspots in the country.
All the infected patients in the district except three, were directly transported using an ambulance stationed at the border checkpoint to quarantine facilities for swab collection in their respective Municipalities, and as such they have not come in contact with their family members and other individuals curtailing further risk of the transmission, informed Chief District Official, Basudev Ghimire.
Three of the patients earlier diagnosed with contraction have been discharged from the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital, following recovery, all of whom are reported to be in sound health, currently abiding home quatrantine protocol.
GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Municipality. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the Distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates from across the country on government’s response to COVID-19 crisis. As of today, 51,642 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 95,192 Rapid Diagnostic Tests Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has shared its latest updates on COVID-19 response from across the country, as of today. The total number of coronavirus infection in the country has reached 682 with six new cases, in addition to the 72 identified earlier today, and one fatality. Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's address to the nation https://youtu.be/d4jBrmYmi1s Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Dean Elgar would be willing to become South Africa’s next test captain as speculation about who will replace Faf du Plessis gathers momentum. Elgar, who turns 33 next month, put his hand up in an interview with Cricket South Africa (CSA), released on Monday, and joins Aiden Mar Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund's Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel look set to be fit in time for Tuesday's Bundesliga big game against leaders Bayern Munich, with the Ruhr valley club attempting to cut the gap and stay in the running for the title. Second-placed Dortmund, four points behind the Bava Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Eighteen persons of Chhapkaiya in Parsa district -- all of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference. Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East As Read More...