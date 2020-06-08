23 including three health workers contract coronavirus infection in Chitwan

CHITWAN: As many as 23 persons, including three health workers, have been diagnosed with coronavirus transmission in Chitwan, on Monday.
Results of 23 out of 310 samples came out positive for the virus through tests conducted at Bharatpur-based laboratory today.
According to chief of Bharatpur Hospital, Medical Superintendent Dr Shree Ram Tiwari, six persons from Madi Municipality, four from Bharatpur Metropolis, two patients from Old Medical College, and one each from Narayani Community Hospital and BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital tested positive for the virus.
Similarly, five persons from Nawalparasi (East) and one from Dhading have also contracted the infection.
It has been learnt that a patient undergoing treatment at Narayani Community Hospital is in critical condition.
So far, Nepal has reported 3,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country and recorded fourteen deaths from the contagion.
