23 test negative for COVID-19 in Panchthar

Laxmi Gautam

PANCHTHAR: At least 23-persons, who were suspected to have been infected with COVID-19, have tested negative for the virus which causes respiratory illness due to coronavirus, in Panchthar district, on Sunday.

A total of 23 throat swab samples was collected from people staying at quarantine centres in four assorted locations in the district.

However, three throat swab samples collected from Miklajong Rural Municipality quarantine was sent to Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) for further lab-tests.

The COVID-19 rapid diagnostic test is in full swing in the district after the province 1 dispatched 200 testing kits along with the health workers in the area, yesterday.

“The team is preparing to take swab samples of COVID-19 suspects in Hilihang and Tumbabwa Rural Municipality,” said Narayan Subedi, chief of the district health office.

So far, Nepal has reported 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which eleven are active and one has recovered from the virus.

