230-bed quarantine, 17-bed isolation in Bara

Himalayan News Service

BARA: In view of the coronavirus crisis, Bara has prepared a total of 230-bed quarantine and 17-bed isolation at various centres in the district.

Of all local bodies in the district, Nijgadh Municipality has the set up the largest quarantine facility with a capacity of 105 beds. Other local bodies as well are known to have set up their own quarantine facilities with at least four beds.

The district now has 10 persons in quarantine at Kalaiya Hospital. Though there were a total of 13 persons in quarantine up until Monday, three of them were sent home today after no visible symptoms of COVID-19 were seen in them during the 14-day quarantine period.

“Among those who have been allowed to go home, two persons had come to Nepal on a Qatar Airways plane on March 17,” said District Police Office spokesperson Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra, citing the hospital. “Those now in quarantine at the hospital include a local who doesn’t have any travel history and another person from Udayapur,” he added.

(Reported by Puspa Raj Khatiwada)

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook