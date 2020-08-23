231 infected with coronavirus, 186 discharged after recovering in Tanahun district

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: As many as 186 persons, earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, have been discharged upon recovery from the disease in Tanahun district. Similarly, a total of 231 persons are currently infected with coronavirus in the district.

According to the District Health Office, Tanahun, on Sunday, a 48-year-old man from Bhimad Municipality-3 and a 29-year-old man from Aabukhaireni Rural Municipality-3 are reported to be infected after conducting tests at the lab in State Tuberculosis Center, Pokhara,

DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, “Among those infected, 29 females while 202 are males.” PCR test report of 387 are still awaited, informed Adhikari.

“A total of 5,450 specimens were collected to test for COVID-19 in the district of which 4,832 tested negative for the virus and 387 reports are still awaited,” Adhikari added.

