25-bed isolation ward established in Dhangadhi sub-metropolis

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADI: In view of the coronavirus crisis, Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City has prepared a total of 25-bed capacity isolation ward in the district.

The Sub-Metropolitan City, as a precautionary measure for the treatment and containment of coronavirus that is spreading in the district, has brought in the new isolation ward into operations at Herbal Processing Center in ward no 15. The new isolation ward has already started operations.

“We have already started treating the infected by keeping them in isolation”, said Mayor Nrip Bahadur Odd, adding that if needed, there are plans to add up to 150 beds in the isolation unit.

Isolation ward of Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital, Kailali has a limited capacity of 65 beds.

“We won’t be able to take in new coronavirus patients as all beds are quickly getting occupied”, said the Mayor. Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City is preparing to make a 10-bed isolation ward for women at B Polytechnic as well.

Narayan Prasad Baral, coordinator of Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan Covid Sub-Committee, said that only those in critical condition would be treated in the isolation ward.

