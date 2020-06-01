25 people discharged from Bhim Hospital in Bhairahawa

Krishna P Dhakal

BUTWAL: Twenty-five people were sent home from Bhim hospital in Bhairahawa after recovering from Covid-19, on Monday.

Among those discharged are 22 men and three women, including a 4-year-old and a 10-year-old girl.

Of the 25, 10 are from Gaidahawa Rural Municipality — including three women from the same family, five from Lumbini Sanskritik Municipality and one from Siddhartha Municipality in Rupandehi district.

Similarly, four persons are from Kapilvastu Municipality, one from Vijayanagar Rural Municipality, one Indian citizen, one person from Pratapur Rural Municipality in Nawalparasi and two persons from Susta Rural Municipality in Parasi district, Dr. Navin Darnal, Medical Superintendent of the hospital informed.

Information officer at the Hospital, Gopal Upadhaya informed that all 25 patients were discharged after staying in the isolation ward of Corona Special Temporary Unit at Bhim Hospital for almost three weeks.

Meanwhile, six from Kapilvastu and two from Nawalparasi, after testing positive for the virus, are on their way to Bhim Hospital. Isolation ward of the hospital and other potentially contaminated items are currently being sanitised to avoid the spread of possible infection.

