25 people recover from COVID-19; nationwide recovery tally reaches 112

KATHMANDU: Twenty-five persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).
Eighteen persons of Chhapkaiya in Parsa district — all of whom are in the age group of 4 months to 66 years undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital — have been discharged after testing negative through the RT-PCR testing following a 21 day hospital-stay.
Similarly, five persons, one each from Kathmandu, Dang, Dhading, Bardiya and Dhanusha districts admitted at the Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health and Sciences have too fought their way through the COVID-19 infection, following an average of 9 to 10 days of treatment.
In the same way, a 34-year-old male from Sarlahi, receiving treatment for the novel infection at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, has been allowed to return home on the fifth day of his hospital-stay.
A health worker of Taulihawa Municipality in Kapilvastu has also been discharged after the patient was confirmed to have recovered from the disease.
With these recent additions, as of today, 112 patients of COVID-19 infection in the country have recovered from the respiratory infection, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation grapples with the pandemic with new cases being reported regularly.
BANKE: The District Administration Office, Banke, has imposed curfew at Narainapur area from 8:00 pm. Chief District Officer (CDO) Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the curfew order would be effective until another notice is issued. The district security committee has also decided to mobilise a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Average rainfall is projected across the country during the monsoon this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SACOF). Under the initiative of the World Meteorological Organisation, SACOF has been providing an outlook on climate in South Asian Region every y Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have sealed off the house belonging to an elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to Sorhakhutte Pahiko Area Consumers’ Committee, the man along with his wife had returned from Australia on May 16, after visiting their daughter. DSP Deepak Khadka Read More...
NEW YORK: Americans sunbathed on beaches, fished from boats and strolled on boardwalks this holiday weekend, but the occasional person wearing a mask was a constant reminder that the world is still battling the coronavirus pandemic. The Memorial Day weekend that signals the start of the US summer Read More...
BERLIN: Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws. Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the Read More...
All components out of stock Blood donation campaigns need of the hour to end crisis Kathmandu, May 24 With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country and the looming fear of coronavirus spread, there has been a major decline in blood donation campaigns in the capita Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota urged political parties to forge consensus on the constitution amendment bill that the government had registered on Friday seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include revised map of Nepal in the coat of arms. According to Sapkota’s Read More...
Moots hundred-day employment for those rendered jobless Kathmandu, May 24 The Special Economic Committee of Nepali Congress led by Ram Sharan Mahat today submitted its report to the party’s President Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighting the current economic status of the country and measures to b Read More...