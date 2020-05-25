25 people recover from COVID-19; nationwide recovery tally reaches 112

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Twenty-five persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

Eighteen persons of Chhapkaiya in Parsa district — all of whom are in the age group of 4 months to 66 years undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital — have been discharged after testing negative through the RT-PCR testing following a 21 day hospital-stay.

Similarly, five persons, one each from Kathmandu, Dang, Dhading, Bardiya and Dhanusha districts admitted at the Lalitpur-based Patan Academy of Health and Sciences have too fought their way through the COVID-19 infection, following an average of 9 to 10 days of treatment.

In the same way, a 34-year-old male from Sarlahi, receiving treatment for the novel infection at the Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, has been allowed to return home on the fifth day of his hospital-stay.

A health worker of Taulihawa Municipality in Kapilvastu has also been discharged after the patient was confirmed to have recovered from the disease.

With these recent additions, as of today, 112 patients of COVID-19 infection in the country have recovered from the respiratory infection, adding a glimmer of hope as the nation grapples with the pandemic with new cases being reported regularly.

