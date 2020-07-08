255 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded on Wednesday; nationwide tally reaches 16,423

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 255 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,423.

In the last 24 hours, 253 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 7,752

On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 16,000-mark and reached 16,168 with 204 new cases.

Though COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country, at present five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Humla districts.

No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.

Meanwhile, 23 new cases were detected inside Kathmandu valley in the past 24 hours, taking the total infection count within the valley to 288.

