255 new cases of coronavirus infection recorded on Wednesday; nationwide tally reaches 16,423

KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population has confirmed 255 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 16,423.
In the last 24 hours, 253 people have been discharged from health facilities across the country after recovery from COVID-19. With the recent additions, total number of recoveries has reached 7,752
On Tuesday, Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 16,000-mark and reached 16,168 with 204 new cases.
Though COVID-19 has spread to all 77 districts of the country, at present five districts have no active cases of coronavirus infection. They are Dhankuta, Bhojpur, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Humla districts.
No COVID-19 fatality was reported today. Death-toll from the disease stands at 35.
Meanwhile, 23 new cases were detected inside Kathmandu valley in the past 24 hours, taking the total infection count within the valley to 288.
READ MORE: 23 new coronavirus cases recorded in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday
POKHARA: After failing to deposit the loan installment in the wake of extended lockdown, transport entrepreneurs handed-over vehicle keys to bank officials in Pokhara, on Monday. As many as ninety entrepreneurs associated with Prithvi Highway Bus Association handed over the keys to officials Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 261,861 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 312,402 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The United Kingdom government has announced -- a good news for international students -- that those willing to work in the UK post their graduation will be able to do so under the new graduate programme. The UK-based international students who hold a valid Tier 4 visa will be able to b Read More...
KATHMANDU: From billionaire rapper Kanye West to filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, ventures backed by big-name entertainers of the US have been approved for loans under Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), US government programme that is introduced to help businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Five members of K-pop sensation BTS — RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V — have enrolled in a MBA programme focussing on advertising media. Quoting an exclusive report by Metro Seoul, Koreaboo reports that RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V have joined Jin as students at the Hanyang Cyber Read More...
Kathmandu, July 7 Students hold placards during a protest against Ambassador of China to Nepal Hou Yanqi's recent visits to senior leaders of ruling Nepal Communist Party. READ HERE: After Madhav Nepal, Chinese ambassador Hou Yanqi meets NCP’s Jhalanath Khanal on Tuesday Yanqi- Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former BIGBANG member Seungri will be tried for eight offences, including sex trafficking. Quoting an exclusive report by News1, Allkpop reports that 30-year-old Seungri (real name Lee Seung Hyun), who was indicted on charges of arranging prostitution for investors and engaging in over Read More...
LONDON: A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week after admitting he needed to go on a diet during the lockdown. Sibley, nicknamed 'The Fridge' by team mates, has lost 12kg since experiencing a "wake-up call" while in Sri Lanka Read More...