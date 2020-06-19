SIRAHA: As many as twenty-six patients undergoing treatment at the District Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Friday.
According to Dr Sarbindra Mandal, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the virus.
“All the newly recovered persons are in good health. None of them showed any symptoms of the infection,” Dr Mandal shared.
A total of 2,286 specimens were collected in Siraha district and tested through polymerease chain reaction (PCR) method of which 71 test results came out positive for the virus. As many as 47 have recovered from the disease so far in the district.
Among the 20 infected persons, 18 are under observation, in isolation at the District Hospital and two others are admitted at Mahendra Ganai Women and Children Hospital.
“There are around 1,200 persons in various quarantine facilities, according to the Chief District Officer (CDO) Saroj Raj Guragai.
So far, Nepal has recorded 8,274 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
