26 police personnel at Chitwan’s Nrayangadh ward office infected with coronavirus

CHITWAN: Twenty-six police personnel at Ward Police Office, Narayangadh in Chitwan district have contracted coronavirus.
The result of the samples tested at COVID-19 laboratory of Bharatpur Hospital came out on Friday and today.
Spokesperson at Chitwan District Police Office, Surya Bahadur Thapa, informed that with the latest update, the number of police personnel contracting virus has reached 39 in the district.
Of the infected, five police personnel have returned to duty after recovery and the remaining ones were receiving treatment at isolation.
There are 41 police personnel currently deputed at Ward Office though the quota is for 95 personnel.
Meanwhile, the Ward Office has been sealed in view of the spread of coronavirus. As the results of other samples taken for tests are awaited, the number of infected ones could rise, according to Spokesperson Thapa.
