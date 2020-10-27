267 shelters to be constructed for needy in Dang

TULSIPUR: Two hundred and sixty-seven houses are to be constructed in Dang district under the People’s Housing Programme.
This many houses were selected last fiscal year and are going t be built in the current fiscal year. The programme is implemented for building shelters targeting the economically poor people and the people of communities on the verge of disappearance.
Chief of the Urban Development and Building Construction Division Office Dang, Ananta Kumar Dev said 112 shelters are to be constructed in Rolpa, 110 shelters in Pyuthan and 45 shelters in Rukum Purba, under this programme.
According to him, additional 65 houses have been selected for construction this fiscal year. Every year, the government has been building shelters for the extremely poor people from the Dalit and threatened communities under this programme.
Each family gets grant of Rs 332,500 in four instalments for constructing the shelters. The Lumbini Province Government has constructed altogether 252 houses under this programme in Dang, Rolpa, Rukum Purba and Pyuthan districts in the last two years.
Such shelters are built for the economically vulnerable people of the Dalit, Muslim, marginalized and minority communities.
October 26 The moon lacks the bodies of liquid water that are a hallmark of Earth but scientists said on Monday (October 26) lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water per Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,741 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 159,830 with the latest additions. Of the total infections, 895 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone — 380 fe Read More...
KATHMANDU: The flights to Everest region that had been suspended on October 22, have been allowed to operate from today's date. The flights were halted until further notice as a Covid-19 case had been detected for the first time in Namche Bazar, which is considered to be the gateway to Everest re Read More...
BURNLEY: Son Heung-min's prolific start to the season continued with his 76th minute header giving Tottenham Hotspur a 1-0 win at winless Burnley in the Premier League on Monday and moving Jose Mourinho's side up to fifth. The South Korean was left unmarked at the back post to nod ho Read More...
MILAN: AC Milan lost their 100 percent record in Serie A when a defiant AS Roma came from behind three times to draw 3-3 in a game featuring two controversial penalties and another Zlatan Ibrahimovic brace on Monday. Ibrahimovic, 39, took his Serie A tally to the six from only three gam Read More...
LONDON: Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community. Scientists at Imperial College L Read More...
PESHAWAR: A bomb blast at a religious seminary in the Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday killed at least seven people, including children, and wounded dozens, police and hospital officials said. "Unknown people planted explosives in a plastic bag," said a police officer in the northwestern Read More...
NEW DELHI: The extent of Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury has intrigued batting great Sunil Gavaskar after the opener was seen practising on Monday, hours after his omission from India's tour of Australia on fitness grounds. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit missed his team's last two matches in th Read More...