2,755 people test negative for coronavirus in Karnali

RARA: As many as 2,755 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Karnali. Throat and nasal swab collected for further examination were tested at the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS).
Swab samples were collected from those suspected of COVID-19 in Mugu, Humla, Kalikot and Jumla districts. KAHS director Dr Mangal Rawat said the results of tests, carried out through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method, came out negative for the virus.
Rawat further said that the collection of swab samples have been intensified by mobilising health workers in all the districts of Karnali zone after large number of people from these districts started returning home from across the border.
PCR tests were done on as many as 424 samples collected at the Academy, 695 samples collected from Kalikot, 351 from Mugu, 789 from Jumla, 70 from the Nepal Army barracks, 408 from Humla, and 18 swabs of journalists.
