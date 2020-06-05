278 cases confirmed on Friday, Nepal’s coronavirus tally reaches 2912

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 278 new coronavirus transmission cases have been reported in Nepal of Friday, taking the national tally to 2912.

Of the total people infected with the novel coronavirus, 2717 are male while 195 are female. Friday’s new cases comprise of 267 males and 11 females.

On Thursday, Nepal had witnessed its single highest daily yet, 334, crossing 300 cases in one day for the first time. The total Covid-19 cases closed at 2634 yesterday while the country logged its tenth death.

Likewise, 43 new recoveries have been registered today, taking the total number of recoveries to 333.

