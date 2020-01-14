28 menstrual huts demolished in single ward of Doti’s rural municipality

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

DOTI: Twenty-eight menstrual huts were demolished in a single ward of Badikedar Rural Municipality in Doti district under the campaign to destroy such huts that have been the cause of multiple deaths in far-western Nepal.

The ‘chhau’ huts or sheds are separate and poorly ventilated where menstruating girls and women are made to stay for five to seven days during their menstrual cycle. The ill-practice has its roots in the belief that a girl or a woman is ‘impure’ during menstruation.

Superintendent of Police at Doti District Police Office, Dilip Singh Deuba, said that the chhau huts were demolished at Ward 3 of the rural municipality with the support of police and locals.

A campaign has been launched to destroy chhau sheds with the participation of security personnel and people’s representatives. Police have started monitoring the presence of menstrual huts in the region and take action accordingly.

The civil code has provisioned three months of imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine for those banishing women to chhau sheds during menstruation.

Police have been mobilised to destroy menstrual huts after Home Ministry, on December 25, sent directives to the Chief District Officers to end the practice of ‘chhaupadi’. Chief District Officer of Doti, Tek Narayan Poudel, said that police personnel have been deployed in coordination with local bodies to make the campaign a success.

Poudel added that the campaign has been accelerated to declare Doti a chhau shed free district within mid-March.

