KATHMANDU: As many as 28 Nepalis residing around the world have succumbed to complications arising out of COVID-19, till Saturday.

According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), 17 Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs) have passed away in the UK, eight in the US, two in the UAE and one in Ireland. “As many as 1,166 NRNs have been infected across 21 countries,” sub-committee coordinator of the association, Dr Sanjeev Sapkota said.

The highest number of infections is reported to be in the US with around 700 Nepalis residing there having contracted the infection, followed by 200 in the UK, 71 in the UAE, 22 each in Ireland and Portugal, 21 in Kuwait, 11 in Australia, 10 in Spain, five in Switzerland, four each in Germany, Belgium and Saudi Arabia, three each in Canada and Malaysia, two in Malta and one each in France, Japan, Myanmar and Hong Kong.

Relief supports have been provided to more than 10,000 coronavirus affected persons in more than two dozen countries, Chair of High-Level Committee of the umbrella organisation of Nepalis residing abroad, Kumar Pant said.

Also, the association has mobilised its country chapters to support the families who have lost members to the virus.

