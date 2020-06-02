28 new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Sudurpaschim Province

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: As many as 28 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Sudurpaschim Province, on Tuesday.

The cases of contraction were confirmed after RT-PCR tests were conducted at the Surkhet and Dhangadhi-based laboratories.

Among the infected, ten persons are natives of Achham district. Among them, two persons are undergoing treatment in Dhangadhi while eight others — including a 27-year-old woman and seven men aged 22 to 40 years — had been quarantined in Mellekh Rural Municipality, as informed by Information Officer at District Health Office, Dev Joshi.

Similarly, 18 individuals have tested positive for the contagion through tests carried out at the Dhangadhi-based laboratory. Details of the infected persons are yet to be determined.

With these recent additions, as of today, 73 cases of the respiratory transmission have been reported in Sudurpaschim Province alone.

