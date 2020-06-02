28 new cases of coronavirus infection detected in Sudurpaschim Province

DHANGADHI: As many as 28 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Sudurpaschim Province, on Tuesday.
The cases of contraction were confirmed after RT-PCR tests were conducted at the Surkhet and Dhangadhi-based laboratories.
Among the infected, ten persons are natives of Achham district. Among them, two persons are undergoing treatment in Dhangadhi while eight others — including a 27-year-old woman and seven men aged 22 to 40 years — had been quarantined in Mellekh Rural Municipality, as informed by Information Officer at District Health Office, Dev Joshi.
Similarly, 18 individuals have tested positive for the contagion through tests carried out at the Dhangadhi-based laboratory. Details of the infected persons are yet to be determined.
With these recent additions, as of today, 73 cases of the respiratory transmission have been reported in Sudurpaschim Province alone.
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
DARWIN: All-rounder Hansie Cronje, who died on this day in 2002, flirted with greatness but succumbed to temptation, exposing the dark world of bribery inÂ cricketÂ before his tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 32. The perennially scowling South African averaged above 36 with the bat Read More...
JOHANNESBURG: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says he is fully committed to playing for South Africa after a difficult 2019/20 season in which he felt "out of place" and incurred a one-test ban for overzealous celebration against England. The 25-year-old topped the InternationalÂ CricketÂ Councilâ€ Read More...
KATHMANDU:Â The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the governmentâ€™s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer Wajid Khan of music director duo Sajid-Wajid, popular for their work on superstar Salman Khanâ€™s films such as Wanted, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, died in the wee hours on June 1 in a city hospital due to coronavirus. The 42-year-old musician had underlying kidney issue Read More...
KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hosp Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 tally has now reached 1,811. Earlier today, during the Ministry's regular media briefing, 226 new cases of co Read More...