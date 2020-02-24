28 school buildings reconstructed

Himalayan News Service

Kavre, February 23

As many as 28 community schools have been reconstructed with the financial loan assistance of a donor agency till date in Kavre.

According to District Project Implementation Unit (Education), Asian Development Bank had helped with a loan amount of Rs 290 million under the emergency project for reconstruction of community schools.

Chief at the unit Dwarika Pokhrel said Dhulikhel-based Sanjibani Namuna Secondary School, Chaurideurali-based Prabha Namuna Secondary School and some other schools with two buildings were completed.

Similarly, 70 per cent of reconstruction work has been completed in 10 schools with the assistance of ADB under disaster management project of the government.

Engineer Sovit Shrestha of the unit said the tender process for nine other schools for reconstruction was forwarded. ADB helped with loan of over Rs 512 million for reconstruction of 19 schools in the second phase.

Meanwhile, reconstruction work of 83 quake-damaged community schools is yet to start. Some of the schools which were not under the reconstruction project have been conducting teaching-learning activities under makeshift tents.

Reconstruction work of 83 schools could not start due to delay in reaching budget agreement with the National Reconstruction Authority, lack of land with schools and delay in selection of schools, among other reasons.

Pokhrel said around 60 per cent reconstruction work in as many as 587 schools had been completed within four years in the district.

A version of this article appears in print on February 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook