3 killed, 18 hurt in Tanahun bus accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: At least three persons lost their lives and eighteen others sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in plunged down the road at Ainapahara in Abukhaireni-2 of Tanahun district, along Prithvi Highway on Sunday evening, police said.

However, police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased persons.

The ill-fated bus (Na 5 Kha 4294) heading to Dang from Pokhara fell 150 metres down into a gorge along Marsyandi river bank killing three persons on the spot and injuring dozens of persons this evening, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Silwal.

“We are facing difficulties in rescuing the injured persons as the bus fell into the gorge,” SP Silwal shared. After the incident, security personnel along with the locals have been carrying out the rescue operation, SP Silwal added.

According to Police Inspector Buddhi Prasad Subedi, 16 out of 18 injured persons have been rushed to nearby Chimkeshwori Orthopedic hospital for treatment. It has been learnt that most of the injured persons are daily wage earners.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

