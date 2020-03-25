30-bed quarantine centre established in Bhojpur

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: A 30-bed quarantine centre has been established in Shadanada Municipality-7 to prevent and control the possible spread of coronavirus in the district.

The centre has been established at Dila Hospital, built with the help of Indian Embassy in Nepal, informed the municipality.

Mayor Birbal Rai urged the district denizens to stay away from rumours and to contact rapid response team in case of persons with suspicious symptoms.

The municipality is also coordinating with all its staff and health workers to prevent the outbreak in the municipality, added Mayor Rai.

