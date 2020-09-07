30 endangered families to get new houses

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

TIKAPUR, SEPTEMBER 6

Thirty families of the endangered Raji community at Bhajani of Kailali district are to get new houses under the Chief Minister Integrated Model Housing Programme.

A team led by Minister of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperative of Sudurpaschim Province Binita Chaudhary recently inspected the construction site. The ministry had endorsed the project in the fiscal year 2020- 21. “For this purpose, Bhajani Municipality has started the selection process for the right families for the project,” said municipality Mayor Sher Bahadur Chaudhary.

Following the inspection, Minister Chaudhary said impoverished and backward communities and the communities at risk of natural disasters were prioritised for the project. “The families in problem will be prioritised. We will provide concrete houses for the Raji community,” she said.

Alongside the project, the government has a plan to establish industries in the province. Acting on the demand of the locals to reduce outflow of local people to India for jobs the government decided to create job opportunities at home, according to her.

Under this project, a Raji family will get a two-room concrete building. Happiness has found its way to the backward community as they are getting new houses.

“The new house will replace my old thatched house. Earlier, some families got new houses under the People’s Housing Programme.

