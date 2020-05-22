30 new COVID-19 cases identified on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Thirty new cases of COVID-19 infection have been identified today, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population.

This took the national tally to 487.

Among the infected are a 45-year-old male from Binay Triveni Rural Municipality-6 of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta East), a female aged 73 years and a male aged 74 years from Kesarbagh, Bharatpur Metropolitan City-6 of Chitwan; two males aged 33 and 35 years and a female aged 15 years from Susta Rural Municipality-5 and Ramgram Municipality-3 of Nawalparasi; eight males aged from 24 to 53 years and a female aged 8 years from Bandganga Municipality and Mayadevi Rural Municipality of Kapilvastu; 14 males aged between 22 to 39 years and a female aged 18 years from wards 8, 9, 11, 13, and 14 of Gadaita Municipality and Bahuarwa Rural Municipality-7 of Sarlahi district.

The infections were confirmed through tests conducted at National Public Health Laboratory, Kathmandu and Bharatpur Hospital, Chitwan.

All the infected are in normal condition and in contact with health workers, said MoHP.

