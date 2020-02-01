30 students fall sick with flu in Bajura

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

BAJURA: As many as 30 students have fallen sick at once in Himali Rural Municipality of Bajura recently. Students of Angel English Boarding School in Dhulachaur of the rural municipality fell ill due to seasonal flu.

According to Principal Dinesh Sagar, of the 30 students, three are in critical condition, hence, the school has remained closed.

The health workers have advised the patients to avoid direct contact with others. The students had shown symptoms like vomiting and high fever at the beginning.

According to Chief of the District Hospital in Bajura, Dr Rupchandra BK, they would closely observe the situation.

