DADELDHURA: Yet another death in a quarantine facility has been reported in Nepal. A 31-yr-old man has died in a quarantine centre at Patan Municipality-6 of Baitadi district, on Saturday evening.
He had returned to Nepal from Mumbai, India, on Saturday morning. The deceased had been placed in quarantine at Bhimdutta Polytechnic institute upon his return.
Chief District Officer Mohan Prasad Joshi informed that the man had fainted while watching TV at around 6 pm, on Saturday. He died while on his way to the hospital for treatment.
Furthermore, body of the deceased had been sent to Dhangadhi in order to determine the cause of death.
