314 cases reported on Monday, coronavirus tally hits 3,762

KATHMANDU: Nepal has reported 314 additional cases of coronavirus transmission on Monday, taking the national tally to 3,762.
Of the newly diagnosed, 294 are males while 20 are females. In total, 3,506 males and 256 females have been recorded to have contracted the disease, so far.
As of today, the infection has spread to 71 districts in the country.
Meanwhile, 21 people — 20 males and a female — have been discharged following recovery, which means the total number of recovery cases stand at 488.
On a sad note, Nepal has recorded one more coronavirus related death, which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 14.
On Sunday, 213 new cases were added to the national tally, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country to 3,448.
VIDEO: Health Ministry reports 314 new coronavirus cases with one fatality
