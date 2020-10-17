3,167 fresh infections take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 129,304 on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,167 additional coronavirus infection cases on Saturday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 129,304.

There are currently 38,737 active cases of infection in the country. Similarly, 4,715 people are staying at quarantine facilities in various parts across the country.

As many as 1,800 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 89,840 people have recovered from Covid-19.

Twelve new fatalities have been reported on Saturday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 727.

On Friday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 126,137 with 4,392 fresh infections.

