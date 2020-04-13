Nepal | April 13, 2020

32 held for violating lockdown orders in Bhojpur

April 13, 2020
Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: As many as 32 persons have been held for violating lockdown orders in Bhojpur district, today.

With lockdown violations continuing across the district, a team from Tiwari Bhanjyang Area Police Office, led by Sub Inspector of Police Santosh Niraula, made arrests from Shyamashila and Hiley Bhanjyang, this afternoon.

Government has imposed a nationwide lockdown as a measure against the spread of COVID-19. So far, Nepal has reported 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which thirteen are active and one person has recovered from the virus.

