32 new cases including one from Valley take COVID-19 count to 548

KATHMANDU: Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded which takes the nationwide count of the infection to 548, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
The infections were detected through tests carried out at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kathmandu, Provincial Public Health Laboratory in Bhairahawa, and Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan.
Seven males between 17 and 42 years, and a 27-year-old female from Kapilvastu; thirteen males between 18 and 35 years from Sarlahi district; a 37-year-old female from Bara; a 35-year-old male from Kathmandu; eight males between 20 and 55 years from Rupandehi; and a 52-year-old male from Chitwan have been detected with the coronavirus.
As many as 59 new cases were detected yesterday alone.
