32 patients discharged; Nepal’s coronavirus recovery tally hits 365

KATHMANDU: Thirty-two persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
Among those discharged are 15 patients — including 14 males and one female – who hail from Dhanusha, Jhapa, Sarlahi and Mahottari districts. They were undergoing treatment at the Janakpur-based Provincial Hospital. The patients, who are in the age-group of 18 to 45, have been allowed to return homes after remaining in treatment for 12 to 17 days.
Similarly, seven persons in Surkhet have recovered from the infection. Six males who are natives of the district and in the age-group of 16 to 36 years, and a 35-year-old female of Mugu, tested negative through RT-PCR method.
Moreover, four patients aged 23 to 35 years, comprising two males male and two females, undergoing treatment at Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital in Banke — denizens of Banke and Gulmi — have been allowed to return home after 15 to 17 days of hospital-stay.
Lastly, six residents of Baitadi and Achham, who were receiving treatment at Seti Provincial Hospital, have been discharged from the health facility. The patients in the age-group of 11 to 38 years, including one female and five males, battled their way through the infection after remaining in treatment for 11 to 14 days.
With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 365 which includes 299 males and 66 females.
