329 patients undergo free surgery in Mahottari

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

JALESHWAR: As many as 329 persons were provided with free surgery at an extensive health camp operated by Nepali Army at Mahottari.

The health camp organized at Khakhana Secondary School in Sonama Rural Municipality-3 was scheduled to run from December 13 to 21, however, it was extended by a day till Sunday considering a large number of patients coming to the camp seeking service.

A team of specialists including surgeons from the Army Hospital performed surgery on 194 men and 135 women free of cost, Nepal Army chief surgeon Dr Shrreejan Malla said.

He said 178 complicated, 47 medium, and 104 general surgical operations were performed during the period.

About 22,000 patients were given free health examination on the occasion.

Medicines were also distributed to the patients free of cost.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook