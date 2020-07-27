33 houses at risk of landslide in Palpa

PALPA: Thirty-three houses at Panimill in Tinau Rural Municipality-3 of Palpa district are at a risk of being swept away by a landslide.
The road leading from Panimil in Palpa-Butwal road section along the Siddhartha Highway to a limestone quarry belonging to Arghakhanchi Cement has caved in various locations, resulting in multiple landslips from the road onto the highway below.
Two families have already been displaced due to the landslide.
According to the locals, vehicles carrying limestone and construction materials exceeding the capacity of the road has caused the cave-in.
Local residents are forced to live in constant fear due to the landslide. “We cannot sleep peacefully due to the fear of being swept away,” said a local, Chameli Thapa. The landslip has swept away the caved-in road in at least four locations, said another local, Man Bahadur Gaha.
Efforts were on to move the people to safer locations, said Prem Pandey, ward chair of the rural municipality.
A team including provincial assembly member Basanta Gharti, rural municipality chair Om Bahadur Gharti, and spokesperson for the rural municipality Rajesh Shrestha recently inspected the affected area.
