338 in quarantine to be sent home without COVID-19 checkup

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: As many as 338 persons kept across 9 quarantine facilities in Bajura distict will be sent home without checkup for COVID-19 transmission.

Those individuals who have been kept in quarantine facilities under suspicion of having contracted coronavirus infection, will return home post the completion of 14-day quarantine period, without any health screening.

Those quarantined are meant to be sent homes only following Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT). However, in absence of testing kits the decisions has been taken to release them without conducting tests, informed District Health Office.

The persons will be asked to follow home quatantine measures for a duration of seven days. On the arrival of the testing kits, tests will be performed, shared Chief of District Health Office, Daya Krishna Panta.

Denizens of Dhangadhi, Mahendranagar, Kathmandu and even Indian nationals have been kept across the quarantine facilities at various local levels in the district, added Panta.

Enough health workers have not been mobilised to carry out regular health check ups of those in quarantines.

A measure like this, citing shortage, in times where positive cases of COVID-19 infection in the country is still soaring, is very worrisome, which only time will dictate.

