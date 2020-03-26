34 quarantined in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: As many as 34 people who had returned from India and other countries have been sent to quarantine in different places including Dhadingbensi of Dhading, on Thursday.

Seven people of Nilkantha Municipality-6, 10 of West Nepal and 17 people of Galchhi Rural Municipality who just returned to their houses from India have been kept in the quarantine.

According to Krishna Poudel, chief at Netrawati Dobjung Rural Municipality’s department of health, five form Bardiya, three from Surkhet, one each from Dailekh and Kalikot have been kept in quarantine at Narayani Devi Basic Level School from Wednesday. He said that they were working in the construction sector in Gajuri Rural Municipality.

Similarly, 16 people from Galchhi Rural Municipality-8 and one from the Netrawati Dobjung Rural Municipality-2 have been sent to quarantine at Bairanibazaar. Chief at the department of health in Galchhi Rural Municipality Ram Prasad Gyawali said that 14 people from the same Galchhi Rural Municipality-2 have been sent to their houses to stay in self-quarantine.

Gyawali said that all the 16 people who returned from India one week ago were sent to the quarantine at Bageshwori Secondary School and Success Academy after one of them suffered from fever. The rural municipality managed the food to the people of quarantine.

As many as six people from Galchhi-1, 14 from Galchhi-2, and 16 from Galchhi-8 have tested their fever in the local health post yesterday. All they were return from India a week ago and will be kept in quarantine for 14 days. Gyawali said that a youth who had returned from Korea a week ago was instructed to stay in self-quarantine at home.

With the global spread of COVID-19, the district is in high alert regarding the potential coronavirus outbreak.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook