350 Nepalis enter through Birgunj border point

BIRGUNJ: As many as 350 Nepali citizens who had been living in quarantine facilities in India have been let into the country through Raxaul-Birgunj border point, on Wednesday.
Of the total returnees, 222 were pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi in Jammu Kashmir and had been quarantined in Katra quarantine, while others who were in India for employment, were quarantined at Hajrimal of Raxaul. According to Assistant Chief District Officer of Parsa, Lalit Kumar Basnet, they entered through Birgunj at 8:00 in the morning.
Superintendent of Police Ganga Panta of Parsa informed that residents from 25 different districts, except those of Parsa and Kathmandu, will be sent to their respective districts. Residents of Parsa and Kathmandu would be quarantined in the facilities in Parsa only, he added.
Means of transportation from Dang, Rukum, among other districts have reached Birgunj, Assistant CDO Basnet said.
