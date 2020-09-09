36 road projects under construction in Karnali province

KARNALI: A total of 36 road projects of Birendranagar are in implementation under Physical Infrastructure Development Ministry’s Infrastructure Development Directorate, accelerating the road expansion and upgrading task this year.

According to engineer at the Directorate Surya Shahi, road construction task is being carried out under the State Capital Urban Road, People Road Package.

Construction of all road projects that had been obstructed due to coronavirus pandemic, is underway from June after the state government provided ‘special pass’ to the projects.

Engineer Shahi shared that a target has been set to complete the construction of all under- construction projects at a cost of Rs 378 million within the current fiscal year.

Though the construction activities were obstructed for three months due to lockdown, works to gravel the roads are on, he added.

The provincial government has set a target to blacktop 25 kilometres road in Surkhet this year.

Feature Image: File