3,628 people undergo test for coronavirus in Province 1

ITAHARI: A total of 3,628 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Province 1 until Monday.

Among the total tests, 1,609 were carried out through the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) method while 659 samples were tested through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method.

Eleven Indian nationals and two Nepalis, who tested positive for the virus, are hospitalised at a Covid-19 special hospital set up by the province government on April 3 where all expenses of the patients are borne by the province government, said Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai.

According to coronavirus information desk at Office of the Chief Minister and Council of the Ministers (OCMCM) of Province 1, there are as many as 825 people quarantined in the province.

A total of 10 people have been discharged from quarantine facilities of Morang district operated by the province government. Likewise, 35 people are under isolation in the province. Two people have discharged from isolation. 4,343 people are home-quarantined, informed the information desk under OCMCM.

PCR testing centres have been set up in two major hospitals in the province — BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences in Dharan and Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar. BPKIHS commenced Covid-19 testing on March 24 while Koshi Zonal Hospital conducted its first test on April 10.

