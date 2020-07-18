4,000 hectares of paddy field inundated in Saptari, Siraha

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

SAPTARI: Continuous rainfall has inundated about 4,000 hectares of paddy fields in Saptari and Siraha districts.

The rainfall that began soon after paddy plantation has submerged around 2,000 hectares each in the two districts, according to the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Rajbiraj.

The two districts had recorded completion of 90 to 95 per cent of paddy plantation this year. However, a significant area now remains submerged in rainwater.

The paddy fields in Tilathi Koiladi, Chhinnamasta, Rajgadh, Bishnupur, Balan Bihul rural municipalities and Hanumannagar Kankalini, Dakaneshwari municipalities of Saptari have been inundated.

Likewise, in Siraha, floodwaters from the Kamala and Mainawati rivers have submerged paddy fields in Bhagwanpur, Nawarajpur, Bariyapatti, Aurahi, Siraha among other areas near the Indian border.

The crops can survive if there is no additional rainfall, but, continuous rainfall will lead to the growing of rotten grains, said agro-economist at the centre Kishan Raut.

Paddy has been cultivated in 62,800 hectares of land in Saptari and 54,000 hectares in Siraha.

