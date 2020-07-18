4,000 hectares of paddy field inundated in Saptari, Siraha

SAPTARI: Continuous rainfall has inundated about 4,000 hectares of paddy fields in Saptari and Siraha districts.
The rainfall that began soon after paddy plantation has submerged around 2,000 hectares each in the two districts, according to the Agriculture Knowledge Centre, Rajbiraj.
The two districts had recorded completion of 90 to 95 per cent of paddy plantation this year. However, a significant area now remains submerged in rainwater.
The paddy fields in Tilathi Koiladi, Chhinnamasta, Rajgadh, Bishnupur, Balan Bihul rural municipalities and Hanumannagar Kankalini, Dakaneshwari municipalities of Saptari have been inundated.
Likewise, in Siraha, floodwaters from the Kamala and Mainawati rivers have submerged paddy fields in Bhagwanpur, Nawarajpur, Bariyapatti, Aurahi, Siraha among other areas near the Indian border.
The crops can survive if there is no additional rainfall, but, continuous rainfall will lead to the growing of rotten grains, said agro-economist at the centre Kishan Raut.
Paddy has been cultivated in 62,800 hectares of land in Saptari and 54,000 hectares in Siraha.
SHANGHAI/SEOUL: Some K-pop stars’ accounts have been blocked from view on TikTok’s China version Douyin, Reuters’ checks showed on Friday, days after South Korea’s media regulator slapped fines on the short-video app for data privacy noncompliance. The reasons for the blocks were unknown, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Rastra Bank has unveiled the Monetary Policy (MP) for Fiscal Year 2020/21. Governor of NRB Maha Prasad Adhikari unveiled the policy. The policy is focused on economic stability and achieving economic growth of 7pc in 2020-21. As per new provision, the banks will now require Read More...
WASHINGTON: In the summer of 2016, Donald Trump was trailing in the polls. With time running out, he changed up his campaign leadership team, though not his own mercurial behavior. Four years later, and in the midst of another summer slump, Trump is hoping a similar campaign shakeup will help put Read More...
NEW DELHI: India’s defence minister said on Friday he hoped talks could bring some sort of resolution to a border standoff with China that led to a deadly clash last month, though India would not cede an inch of territory. Top commanders have been holding lengthy talks near a stretch of dispute Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 308,498 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus-infection tally has reached 17,445 as 101 new cases were reported on Friday. Meanwhile, 285 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. As many as 11,534 people have been discharged upon recovery till date, pushing the number of active cases down to 5,871. In Read More...
KATHMANDU: Former first lady of the US Michelle Obama is set to host podcast on health and relationships on the streaming service Spotify. According to The Associated Press, 'The Michelle Obama Podcast' — a collaboration between the Obama’s Higher Ground, a production company founded by Barac Read More...
KATHMANDU: National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a warning for heavy rains in the coming week that could result in floods and landslides. A presser chaired by Chief Executive of NDRRMA, Anil Pokharel, along with the participants from Department of Hydrology Read More...