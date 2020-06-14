THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal, on Sunday, reported 425 additional cases of coronavirus transmission in the country. With these new cases, the country’s Covid-19 tally has now reached 5760.

Of the total number of infection, 974 are cases of recovery.

On Saturday, 273 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered taking the nationwide tally to 5,335.

