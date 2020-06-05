43 discharged, Nepal’s COVID-19 recovery tally climbs to 333

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Forty-three persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday.

Among those discharged are 27 patients including and 23 males and 4 females–who hail from Dhankuta, Khotang, Udaypur, Morang, Saptari, Sunsari and Jhapa districts. They were undergoing treatment at the Biratnagar-based Koshi Hospital. The patients, who befall in the age group 16 to 57, have been allowed to return homes after remaining in treatment for 6 to 11 days.

Similarly, 13 persons admitted at the Sushil Koirala Prakhar Cancer Hospital and Lions Dental Hospital in Banke district have recovered from the infection. 12 men aged 16 to 55 years and a woman tested negative through RT-PCR testing, following 14 to 30 days of hospital-stay.

Lastly, three natives of Jhapa who were receiving treatment at the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences (BPKIHS), have been discharged from the hospital. The patients of the age group 15 to 45 years, battled their way through the infection after remaining in treatment for 7 to 11 days.

With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 recovery tally has now reached 333 including 272 males and 61 females.

