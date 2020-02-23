43 injured in Damauli bus accident

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: As many as forty-three persons were injured in a bus accident on Dumre road section of Prithvi Highway, in Byas Municipality-12, Tanahun, on Sunday morning.

The bus (Na 5 Kha 2856) was en route to Damauli, Tanahun from Mugling, Chitwan when it collided heavily with another bus (Na 7 Kha 206) coming from the opposite direction, informed Chief of District Police Office, Tanahun, Superintendent of Police Binod Silwal.

The injured are currently being treated at different hospitals including National Apollo Hospital, Damauli Hospital, Ratnahari Hospital, and various others.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook