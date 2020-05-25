43 persons recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital today

BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday.
According to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the virus.
Meanwhile, 27 infected persons are receiving treatment at the Gandak Corona Special Hospital in the metropolis, 70 others in total have recovered in the district alone.
So far, Nepal has reported 682 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four causalities.
BANKE: The District Administration Office, Banke, has imposed curfew at Narainapur area from 8:00 pm. Chief District Officer (CDO) Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the curfew order would be effective until another notice is issued. The district security committee has also decided to mobilise a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Average rainfall is projected across the country during the monsoon this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SACOF). Under the initiative of the World Meteorological Organisation, SACOF has been providing an outlook on climate in South Asian Region every y Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities have sealed off the house belonging to an elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to Sorhakhutte Pahiko Area Consumers’ Committee, the man along with his wife had returned from Australia on May 16, after visiting their daughter. DSP Deepak Khadka Read More...
BERLIN: Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws. Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the Read More...
All components out of stock Blood donation campaigns need of the hour to end crisis Kathmandu, May 24 With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country and the looming fear of coronavirus spread, there has been a major decline in blood donation campaigns in the capita Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota urged political parties to forge consensus on the constitution amendment bill that the government had registered on Friday seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include revised map of Nepal in the coat of arms. According to Sapkota’s Read More...
Moots hundred-day employment for those rendered jobless Kathmandu, May 24 The Special Economic Committee of Nepali Congress led by Ram Sharan Mahat today submitted its report to the party’s President Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighting the current economic status of the country and measures to b Read More...
Kathmandu, May 24 A special committee formed by the Nepali Congress to study the impact of COVID-19 and suggest a way forward submitted its report to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday, suggesting the need to introduce a stimulus package worth Rs 250 billion to help businesses revive and c Read More...