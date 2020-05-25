43 persons recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital today

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, 27 infected persons are receiving treatment at the Gandak Corona Special Hospital in the metropolis, 70 others in total have recovered in the district alone.

So far, Nepal has reported 682 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four causalities.

