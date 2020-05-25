Nepal | May 25, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > 43 persons recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital today

43 persons recover from COVID-19, discharged from hospital today

Published: May 25, 2020 10:00 pm On: Nepal
Ram Sarraf
Share Now:

Newly recovered people pose for camera as they leave the hospital after recovering from COVID-19, in Birgunj, on Monday, May 25, 2020. Photo: Ram Sarraf/THT

BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday.

According to the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after two samples drawn within twenty-four hours tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, 27 infected persons are receiving treatment at the Gandak Corona Special Hospital in the metropolis, 70 others in total have recovered in the district alone.

So far, Nepal has reported 682 confirmed COVID-19 cases and four causalities.

 

 

 

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Curfew begins from 8:00 in Narainpur, Banke

BANKE: The District Administration Office, Banke, has imposed curfew at Narainapur area from 8:00 pm. Chief District Officer (CDO) Kumar Bahadur Khadka said that the curfew order would be effective until another notice is issued. The district security committee has also decided to mobilise a Read More...

Moderate rainfall projected this monsoon

KATHMANDU: Average rainfall is projected across the country during the monsoon this year, according to the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SACOF). Under the initiative of the World Meteorological Organisation, SACOF has been providing an outlook on climate in South Asian Region every y Read More...

House of Covid-19 diagnosed person sealed in Sorhakhutte

KATHMANDU: Authorities have sealed off the house belonging to an elderly man who tested positive for COVID-19 today. According to Sorhakhutte Pahiko Area Consumers’ Committee, the man along with his wife had returned from Australia on May 16, after visiting their daughter. DSP Deepak Khadka Read More...

Champions League, RB Leipzig, Timo Werner

Werner hat-trick as Leipzig crush hosts Mainz 5-0

BERLIN: Timo Werner scored a hat-trick as RB Leipzig demolished hosts Mainz 05 5-0 on Sunday to reclaim third place in the Bundesliga with an emphatic victory after three straight draws. Germany international Werner, a target for several top European clubs this summer, opened his account in the Read More...

Capital’s blood banks running on low reserves

All components out of stock Blood donation campaigns need of the hour to end crisis Kathmandu, May 24 With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases across the country and the looming fear of coronavirus spread, there has been a major decline in blood donation campaigns in the capita Read More...

Speaker for consensus on revising emblem

Kathmandu, May 24 Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota urged political parties to forge consensus on the constitution amendment bill that the government had registered on Friday seeking to amend Schedule 3 of the constitution to include revised map of Nepal in the coat of arms. According to Sapkota’s Read More...

NC proposes relief for COVID-hit businesses

Moots hundred-day employment for those rendered jobless Kathmandu, May 24 The Special Economic Committee of Nepali Congress led by Ram Sharan Mahat today submitted its report to the party’s President Sher Bahadur Deuba highlighting the current economic status of the country and measures to b Read More...

‘Rs 250 billion worth stimulus package required’

Kathmandu, May 24 A special committee formed by the Nepali Congress to study the impact of COVID-19 and suggest a way forward submitted its report to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday, suggesting the need to introduce a stimulus package worth Rs 250 billion to help businesses revive and c Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times