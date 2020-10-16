4,392 fresh infections take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 126,137 on Friday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 4,392 additional coronavirus infection cases on Friday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 126,137.

There are currently 37,382 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,808 people are staying at quarantine facilities in the various parts across the country. While 12,336 people are staying in institutional isolation, 25,046 are under home isolation in the country.

As many as 3,522 people who had earlier contracted the disease have tested negative in the last 24 hours. So far 88,040 people have recovered from the infection.

21 new fatalities have been reported on Friday, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 715.

On Thursday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advanced to 121,745 with 3,749 fresh infections.

