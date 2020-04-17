44 return home after testing negative on RDT

Brij Kumar Yadav

RAJBIRAJ: As many as 44 persons including four Indian nationals, who had stayed in quarantine for two weeks, have returned home after testing negative for COVID-19 during rapid diagnostic test in Saptari district.

The District Health Office, Saptari Chief Duniya Lal Yadav said, “We have released those persons staying in quarantine in certain conditions along with 15 directives following negative test in RDT today. We have also urged them to take precautionary measures during the pandemic.”

With this, 217 persons quarantined in the district have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, Yadav said adding that around 176 people are waiting to get tested for the disease.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for the Indian citizens in the district amid government-imposed lockdown in both the neighbouring countries.

So far, Nepal has reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which fifteen are live and one has recovered from the illness.

